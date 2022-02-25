Nominees launch drive to thank voters in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 24

Some politicians have been relaxing after working hard for the elections, but there are many who have started thanking area residents for their support, even before the announcement of the results.

“On Wednesday, I started a special campaign to visit each house of the Lehra constituency. I will meet all residents in coming days to thank them for their support in the elections,” said Rahulinder Singh Sidhu (Bhattal), son of Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from the Lehra constituency.

Bhattal had faced tough contest from SAD (Sanyukt) leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Similarly, Simrat Kaur Khangura, wife of Dhuri Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, has also started attending functions in her constituency to thank the area residents for supporting her husband. Goldy is pitted against AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann.

“I didn’t rest even for a day after the elections and thanked my area residents for their affection and support. Today I am going to New Delhi for some work and will be back in a day or two. Sangrur needs urgent attention for development and I will do my best,” said Arvind Khanna, BJP candidate from Sangrur.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said he had been visiting various villages to express his gratitude. “All residents of my constituency are my family members and I have got unexpected support from them,” Cheema added.