Non-bailable section added to FIR against Sukhpal Khaira for ‘intimidating’ SDM

Sukhpal Khaira. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Following Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira’s recent “expose” regarding the alleged sexual misconduct by a minister, the Kapurthala police have added a non-bailable section to an FIR lodged against him at Bholath. His son and lawyer Mehtab Khaira has lodged a complaint with the ECI, terming it a vendetta.

The finger is already being pointed at the police for lodging an FIR against Khaira last week on the charges of intimidating SDM Sanjeev Sharma. An FIR was lodged against Khaira on April 27.

The SDM had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary twice against the MLA during his visits to his office on March 29 and April 10. Khaira, who was on FB live on both the days, has been claiming that the videos do not point to any such misbehaviour with the SDM.

Mehtab has mentioned in his complaint, “My father is a third-time MLA and is on the list of star campaigners for the Congress in the Jalandhar byelection. This vindictive action smacks of hatred for my father, against whom an FIR was lodged at the Mohali police station last year merely for sharing a document on his Twitter account.”

