Non-bailable warrant against Punjab Speaker, 2 Cabinet ministers, AAP MLAs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 30

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Bagicha Singh on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrant against Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and two Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Laljit Singh Bhullar. The warrant has been issued against some AAP MLAs and party workers also.

The AAP leaders and workers had failed to appear before the court in connection with a case registered against them for staging a dharna in August 2020 while protesting against hooch deaths in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

They had staged the dharna in front of the local District Administrative Complex on August 20, 2020, over about 100 deaths due to spurious liquor. They along with several other leaders were booked under Section 188, CrPC, and the Disaster Management Act by the Sadar police. Taking note of their absence, the court issued non-bailable warrant against them on Tuesday.

