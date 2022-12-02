Non-clinical branches in MD fail to attract students, Baba Farid University declares 84 seats vacant

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 1

In all seven medical colleges of the state, students have shunned non-clinical postgraduate (MD) courses seats this time.

As many as 84 of the total 126 non-clinical branches MD seats were declared vacant by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Wednesday. The BFUHS is the nodal authority to make admission on all MD courses seats in the state. There is only one clinical subject seat (ENT), reserved for a SC candidate, which has not been filled as yet.

The non-clinical subjects include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, microbiology and community medicine.

“Two years back, after the outbreak of Covid, there was a demand for microbiology branch. But this demand has once again declined,” said the authorities in the BFUHS.

Experts said one of the reasons for students not opting for the non-clinical branches was that there were BSc and MSc courses available in pharmacology, anatomy, physiology and biochemistry. Though pathology is also a non-clinical branch and has weightage equal to biochemistry and microbiology, many doctors opt for MD in pathology as MSc in the subject is not available.

The medical colleges in the state offer 692 MD seats in both clinical and non-clinical subjects. While many medical colleges have made a drastic cut in their tuition fee to attract students on non-clinical subject seats, the BFUHS on Wednesday invited pupils for final round of counselling.

