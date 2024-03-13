Non-Muslims hosting Roza Iftars in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 12

Setting precedence in this region inhabited by members of almost all communities, office-bearers and activists of various non-Muslims outfits have started preparing for hosting Roza Iftar with intent to promote communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in the region.

Muslims too are accepting invitations from non-Muslim individuals and religious bodies as a token of respect and universal fraternity.

Amjad Ali, a Muslim leader and past district governor of Rotary International, appreciated that Hindus and Sikhs of the district had been setting an example by organising Roza Iftar according to schedule fixed by members of Muslim community at a time when many states of India are facing perpetual problems of communal hatred.

Amjad Ali said even Islam appreciated gestures shown by members of other communities to invite for feasts on various occasions. “According to Islam, we welcome invitations from peace-loving people irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. Rather it becomes our duty to humbly accept the invitation and break the fast at the venue fixed by the hosts,” said Amjad Ali.

Chairman Shree Ram Mandir Committee, Ahmedgarh, Deepak Sharma claimed that it had been a tradition that Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims celebrate each other’s festivals on special occasions. “We like many other Hindu and Sikh organisations, have decided to host Roza Iftar at Ram Mandir according to convenience of our Muslim guests this year too,” said Sharma that office-bearers and activists of the committee will also join Muslim brethren during Eid celebrations.

Sharma further said he had already advised priests at the temple to make necessary preparations and reschedule evening Aarti on the day when the Roza Iftar is hosted. Priests informed that similar activities were organised in the past too.

The enthusiasts said hosting Iftar by non-Muslims would propagate the message of brotherhood and communal harmony. “Serving those who have observed fast from dawn to dusk is a noble way to worship God,” Amar Singh Saraon, another enthusiast who has decided to host Iftar in coming days.

