North in grip of dense fog; air, rail services hit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Dec 26

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi on Tuesday morning as cold weather conditions prevailed in the region.

No let-up for 3-4 days Dense to very dense fog likely over Northwest India over the next 3-4 days, says IMD

A western disturbance may hit region from Saturday, rain likely from Dec 30 to Jan 2

Over 30 flights were delayed and 12 diverted from Delhi to Jaipur and Lucknow between 6 am and 12 pm. Also, 50 trains were delayed due to fog and low visibility under the Ambala division.

The Delhi International Airport Limited issued a fog alert, saying: “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.”

Very dense fog was reported from Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and several other parts of Punjab and Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana. /PTI