Northern Railways cancels, partially cancels and reschedules trains on Ambala Cantt-Delhi section; check complete list

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, February 11
Northern Railways have notified for the information of the general public that due to power and traffic block between Taraori-Bhaini Khurd stations for retainers of bridge on Ambala Cantt-Delhi Section, many trains will remain temporarily cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled and regulated in the Ferozepur and Ambala Railway Divisions.
Cancellation of trains
The 04449 New Delhi-Kurukshetra EMU and 04452 Kurukshetra -Delhi special JCO will remain cancelled on February 12.
The 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City express JCO will also remain cancelled on February 12.
Partial cancellation of trains
The 12460 Amirtsar-New Delhi Express JCO on February 12 will be short terminated at Ambala Cantt and remain partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt-New Delhi.
Rescheduling of trains
The 12046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express JCO will be rescheduled by 140 minutes on February 12.
The 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Pashim Express JCO will also be rescheduled by 105 minutes on February 12.
The 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express JCO will be rescheduled by 90 minutes; the 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Express JCO will be rescheduled by 75 minutes and the 12752 Pathankot-Delhi Express JCO will be rescheduled by 60 minutes on February 12.
Regulation of trains
The 11842 Kurukshetra –Khajuraho Gita Jayanti Express JCO will be regulated for 30 minutes enroute on February 12 and similarly the 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Clone Special JCO will also be regulated for 20 minutes enroute on February 12.
Diversion of train due to traffic block
Due to traffic block for insertion of RCC boxes between Beas-Butari, Tangra -Jandiala and Jandiala-Manawala stations on Sanehwal-Amritsar Section, the 19225/19226 Jodhpur –Jammu Tawi-Jodhapur Express JCO on February 16, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 2 and March 6 will be diverted to run via Jalandhar City- Mukerian-Pathankot and skip stoppage of Beas, Amritsar, Verka, Batala, Dhariwal and Gurdaspur.
