Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 5

Punjab doesn’t have a single drop to spare other than the water already being given to other states, asserted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after chairing an emergency meeting of the Cabinet convened here this morning.

To convene special Vidhan Sabha session AAP govt will convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to discuss SYL issue; but state hasn’t prorogued Budget session (4th session), which may create hurdle

Governor had objected to convening of a special session in June, saying since Budget session was not prorogued, no other agenda could be discussed

Govt will have to first get Budget session prorogued and only then will it be able to convene the fifth session, say sources

The Aam Aadmi Party government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the matter. “We are awaiting written proceedings of the case in the Supreme Court. Once we go through it, a decision to convene a special session will be taken,” said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri are currently on a visit abroad and the session will be convened in the coming week after their return.

Mann’s assertion, followed by similar statements by his Cabinet colleagues Harpal Cheema, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, came following directions by the SC during a hearing of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal case yesterday.

The apex court has asked the Centre to conduct a survey of land meant for the construction of the SYL canal in Punjab to know how much work has been done. The Punjab Government has been asked to extend cooperation in the survey.

Chief Minister Mann decided to convene the meeting late last night after Governor Banwarilal Purohit refused to clear the file regarding appointment of Gurminder Singh as the state’s new Advocate General yesterday. Citing the “Rules of Business of the Government of Punjab, 1992”, the Governor asked the state government to first get the appointment cleared from the Cabinet. Sources in the Punjab Raj Bhawan told The Tribune though the CM could forward AG’s resignation directly to the Governor, the appointment to the post had to first be approved by the Cabinet, before it came to the CCM for his nod.

After the Cabinet approved Gurminder Singh’s appointment as the new AG this morning, the Governor gave his assent to it.

Sources in the Punjab Government say after the SC hearing in the SYL case yesterday, both Opposition Congress and Akali Dal accused the AAP government of not defending state’s interests properly in the apex court.

It was decided to discuss the issue in the Cabinet and make a strong comment to counter any attack by political opponents on the emotive issue of sharing of river waters.

Of the 5,376 acres acquired for the construction of the SYL canal, ownership rights of 4,627 acres, 1 kanal and 2 marlas were de-notified in November 2016 using legal right of revenue officers to carry out survey and settlement of revenue estate and distribute landholdings.

The remaining land had minors and distributaries from the main canal to irrigate fields in Ropar, Mohali, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. The ownership rights were vested to the landowners in November 2016, after the SC opined The Punjab Termination of Water Agreements Act, 2004, was invalid.

#Bhagwant Mann