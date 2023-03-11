Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 11

In an important revelation, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora on Saturday informed the Vidhan Sabha that not even a single flat had been allotted to any economically weaker section (EWS) beneficiary in any of the housing projects in the state since 2000.

The minister was replying to questions by MLA Kulwant Singh pertaining to the benefits availed by the EWS in the projects developed by the PUDA (Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority) and GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) in the ongoing Budget session here.

Making use of the concession of depositing an amount of Rs 1,500 per square feet in lieu of providing EWS apartments, at least 23 different builders have deposited Rs 32.85 crore. He said that 520 flats had been reserved for the EWS in different housing projects.

To a related question on total land acquired by government for urban development projects, the reply indicated that since 2000 at least 10,967.41 acres of land had been acquired for residential, industrial and mixed use by urban development authorities. At many as 6,992 acres have been fully developed. The reply also pointed out that at least 472.68 acres in different projects meant for EWS had not been taken care of by the builders. The government has taken possession of at least 300.43 acres out of this land and notices have been served to the builders concerned for taking possession of the rest.

At the same time, the government has started work on making 25,000-30,000 dwelling units for the EWS. These will be built in two phases and the tenders will be floated within less than a month, Arora said.

Taking note of the government figures in reply to his question on ‘moong’, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said that despite tall claims of promoting alternative crops, particularly moong, only 10 per cent of the crop had been procured on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government and the rest has been sold by farmers at cheaper prices in distress sale. The government in its reply conceded that only 5,575.MT of moong out of 65,000 MT had been purchased on MSP by the government.

Replying to a question on dilapidated condition of Primary Health Centres in villages by MLA Gurlal Singh, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that “at least 52 PHCs are either in dilapidated or unsafe condition.”

MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura pointed out that the government had acquired 800 acres for developing an industrial park in Goindwal long time back, however, nothing happened on ground. “Goindwal is connected with railways and highways. But the acquired land for industry here remains unutlised. Youngsters need jobs which will also keep them away from drugs”, Lalpura said in absence of any concrete reply.