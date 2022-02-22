Not averse to alliance with other parties in Punjab: BJP

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 21

To form the BJP-led government in Punjab, our doors will also be open for other parties, besides the Punjab Lok Congress. The Vidhan Sabha election results in the state will be surprising.

This was stated by the BJP national organising secretary Praduman Kumar while speaking to the media at Sriganganagar recently. He said the BJP got wide public support during the campaign for the Punjab polls.

All welcome Whoever wants to come with the NDA, the doors of the BJP will be open for them. —Praduman Kumar, BJP National Secy

“The BJP raised issues related to Punjab and targeted other parties on these problems. Now, the people feel that the BJP will take Punjab forward on the path of development, along with the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies will give good results,” he added.

Denying that a nationwide agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws may affect election results, Praduman said, “Not only Punjab, but the people across the country have now come to know, who were behind the agitation.”

“We do not think that the farmers’ movement will have any adverse effect on the election results”, he added. While referring to the allegations levelled by poet Kumar Vishwas against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the BJP leader said, “People have started understanding the customs and hidden agenda of this party.”

“The polling in Uttar Pradesh indicates that the BJP will come back to power in the state. There was no scope for other parties. All the issues, including the farmers’ movement, have been left behind. The BJP is in trouble in Uttarakhand and Goa where voting has already taken place,” he added. —

