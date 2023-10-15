Not aware of leaders leaving BJP, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, October 14
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today rubbished reports in a section of the media that he had any knowledge of some leaders leaving the party and joining the Congress.
Reacting to reports that the desertions were planned at his place, Capt Amarinder said these reports are not only baseless but malicious and were being deliberately circulated to create confusion.
He said he was committed to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for whatever role they assign him.
He said he would be campaigning in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The two-time Chief Minister said it has been his principle in life to never go back on his decision. “Once I take a decision, I stand firm on it,” he asserted, while clarifying that there was no question of any second thoughts or letting anyone leave the party, leave aside facilitating it, as has been reported baselessly and maliciously.
