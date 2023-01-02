Not covered under canal irrigation system, 45 villages to intensify stir

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 1

Residents of 45 villages, which are without canal water as these have not been covered under the canal irrigation system yet, announced to intensify their agitation against the state government after a meeting held here today.

Members of the Canal Water Prapati Sangharsh Committee organised their meeting at a gurudwara in Hathan village. The meeting decided to start a protest march in villages from January 15 and organise special “ardas” in gurdwaras of the affected villages. Besides, it has been decided to form village-level committees to intensify the agitation against the government.

“For the past four months, residents have been making efforts to get the process started. However, despite meeting the senior authorities repeatedly, no action has been taken so far. Neither officers nor the government seem serious about our demand,” said Parmel Singh, a member of the committee.

Farmers alleged that 45 villages were suffering as there was no canal water supply to their fields.

They were solely dependent on groundwater, which was also depleting fast.

The affected villages fall in four Assembly constituencies — Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan.

All villages are in the “dark zone” and the government is unlikely to allow any new tubewell connection in these villages.

“We have decided to intensify our agitation,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

AAP MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman said he was seized of the matter. “The government has started a survey of the affected villages to take quick action,” he said.

