Zira agitation: ‘Not needed’ for probe, 48 protesters get bail

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 24

In a late evening development, the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Anshuman Siyag granted bail to 48 protesters arrested three days ago.

In order to break the logjam and make the visit of four fact-finding committees productive, which were set up following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the police had gone “soft” on the matter and reportedly approached the court that the arrested protesters were “no longer required” for investigation.

A fact-finding panel inspects a borewell at ethanol plant.

As per information, the court has also issued release warrants and the protesters were likely to be released late night today.

Following the news, hundreds of members of various farm unions gathered outside the Central Jail to welcome their companions.

As a result, protesters have decided to participate in the proceedings of these committees from tomorrow.

Roman Brar of the “Sanjha Morcha” confirmed that they had a meeting with senior officials, who acceded to their demands.

Meanwhile, the four fact-finding committees today visited Mansurwala and nearby villages to collect fresh samples and gather evidence in regard to the allegations levelled by the protesters regarding contamination of groundwater, deaths of cattle and spread of diseases, besides decrease in crop production.

Yesterday, health, animal husbandry and soil testing committees had arrived here. A team comprising officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) also joined them today.

Zira SDM Gagandeep Singh said as per instructions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, members of various committees today visited the ethanol plant run by Marlbros International Private Limited and nearby villages.

He said a team from the PPCB, including its Chairman Adarshpal Singh, along with Secretary Karunesh Garg and others took samples from the plant and nearby villages. “The PPCB officials also took a round of the ethanol plant and checked various components,” said the SDM.

Dr Rakesh Kakkar from AIIMS, Dr PVM Lakshmi and Dr Ravinder Khaiwal (PGI, Chandigarh) along with Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover from Department of Health and Family Welfare from the health panel visited those places where cancer patients have been reported.

Another team from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) comprising Dr SS Randhawa and Dr Jasbir Bedi also held an interaction with the villagers.

The SDM said a team of experts from Punjab Agricultural University would collect samples from nearby the plant to ascertain loss of soil fertility.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh said, “Though villagers didn’t come forward to assist the committees, it’s expected that representatives of the Sanjha Morcha will join them tomorrow.”

#Ferozepur