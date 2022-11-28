Fazilka: Not paid salaries for over 2 years, sugar mill workers go on strike

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 27

Workers of the Fazilka Central Cooperative Sugar Mill went on a tool-down strike to protest non-payment of salaries and dues. Sugar Mill Worker Union president Het Ram and general secretary Jatinder Kumar alleged that they have not been paid salaries for over two years. The workers held a demonstration on the mill premises.

The leaders said the employees, who have attained superannuation and dependents of the deceased workers, have also not been paid their dues since January, 2020. As per sources, the mill owes about Rs 10 crore as dues of retired and deceased employees and Rs 7.7 crore as salaries.

The workers claimed that they met the MLAs of Fazilka, Jalalabad and Balluana and approached the Chief Minister on the issue, but to no avail.

The workers warned that they would start “pakka morcha” on the main gate of the mill and would also block the national highway, if their demands were not accepted.

#fazilka