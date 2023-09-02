Not wrong to sit with rivals: Manish Tiwari

Ropar, September 1
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari said the Opposition needed to demonstrate maturity and overcome small hurdles, including sitting together with rivals, to achieve its target of bringing a change at the Centre when the parliamentary elections are to be held the next year.
Tiwari was interacting with mediapersons here today.
He was replying a query over objections raised by senior Congress leaders in Punjab over the high command’s decision to share dais with Aam Adami Party while becoming a part of the INDIA alliance.
