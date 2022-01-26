Noted Punjabi lyricist Dev Tharikewala passes away

Ludhiana, January 25
Known as ‘Baba Bohar’ of Punjabi music industry, famous lyricist Dev Tharikewala (83) breath his last at his village, Tharike, early Tuesday morning. His original name is Hardev Dilgir but he wrote songs under the name of Dev Tharikewala. He died of a cardiac arrest and his last rites were held at Tharike village.
A famous song that he penned includes “Maa hundi ae maa o duniya waleyo” sung by Kuldeep Manak. He had written nearly 35 books which comprised songs and stories. He wrote songs for movies such as Putt Jattan De, Sassi Punnu, Jatt te zameen, Jagga Daku, Uccha Pind and others. —
