Nothing to boost farm income: Experts

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 1

Farmers, agriculture experts and farm economists have rejected the Budget proposals presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. They say that the Budget is nothing more than “new wine in old bottle”.

With the total allocations in the agriculture sector falling in the Budget in comparison with 2022-23, farmers and experts criticised the government for no increase in money given to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, fall in fertiliser subsidy that could increase its prices and no sops for agriculture states like Punjab.

“While states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh could benefit from the Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture, there is nothing significant for states like Punjab where wheat and paddy is grown,” they said.

Abhjinder Sangha, a progressive farmer from Malerkotla, said what happened to the BJP government’s promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022? “As the global recession looms large, the only thing that has the ability to insulate economy is the farming sector. But, surprisingly, the focus on rejuvenating the sector did not reflect in the Budget. With global prices of wheat and other grains hitting the roof, the immediate focus should have been on promoting the cultivation of grains,” he said.

Farming expert Ramandeep Mann rued that though there were indications that the money being given to farmers as assistance under the PM kisan scheme would be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, farmers are disillusioned as this was not announced.

“It’s disheartening to see the share of agriculture in the overall Budget has fallen from 3.8 per cent in 2022-23, to 3.2 per cent for 2023-24,” he said.

Gurbakshish Singh, a farmer from Bimbar near Nabha, said instead of the government increasing the agriculture credit to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the credit limit of the individual farmer under the Kisan Credit Card scheme should have been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. He feared that the decrease in fertiliser subsidy could lead to increase in its prices.

Farm economist Dr MS Sidhu said, “It’s a good thing that the government wants to promote natural farming and go in for other coarse grains like millets. But how can it forget that paddy and wheat are still the staple grains.”

