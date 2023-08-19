Notice to 10 more over fake domicile certificates

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 18

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has issued notice to 10 more candidates over the use of fake domicile certificates by them to avail the benefit of state quota MBBS and BDS seats in more than one state.

They have been directed to produce documentary evidence that they were not claiming the benefit of state quota seats in a state other than Punjab.

The candidature of students who fail to provide evidence within the stipulated time will be cancelled, said BFUHS Registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan.

A candidate cannot apply in more than a state when seeking admission in state quota seats, the university registrar added.

The BFUHS has received many complaints accusing several students of taking the benefit of domicile in more than one state for admission under the state quota. On perusal of records submitted by the candidates, 10 candidates were identified for having contravened this rule during the second round of counselling, the registrar said.

In the first round of counselling, the BFUHS had debarred 13 candidates earlier this month.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS