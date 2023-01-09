Ropar: Notice to firms for not recycling plastic waste

Ropar, January 8
Following instructions of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to branded companies for not recycling the waste plastic envelopes.
Chadha said the companies had been violating the rules which were enforced to protect environment. He said it was mandatory for the companies to recycle 70 per cent of the plastic envelope.
The MLA said XEN Vijay Kumar of the PPCB and Dr Naresh Bharadwaj from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board also visited Ropar garbage dump, where waste related to these companies was found.
