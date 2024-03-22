Notice to Health Secy for not keeping CM, Balbir in loop over Centre’s letter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The state government today issued a show-cause notice to the Principal Secretary, Health, Ajoy Sharma, for not keeping the Chief Minister and the Health Minister in loop regarding the information sought by the Centre about the IVF treatment of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur. She delivered a baby boy four days ago.

The report was sought by the Centre on March 14. After the baby was born, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, had accused the state government of harassing him by seeking documents regarding the birth of the child. This had set a political storm in the state, with all Opposition parties slamming the government for this, during an already charged political atmosphere.

Given 2 weeks to reply After the letter was received from the Centre, the officer, as a matter of routine, marked the query to the Director, Health Services

In the show-cause notice, the government has asked the officer to submit his reply within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him

The letter had pointed out that under Section 21 (G) (I) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Act, the age limited prescribed is between 21-50 years. “You are requested to look into the matter and submit a report on the action taken in this case, as per the ART Regulation Act,” said the letter.

Sources in the government said after the letter was received from the Centre, the officer, as a matter of routine, down marked the query to the Director Health Services.

While Balkaur had accused the state government of harassment, it later turned out that the information was sought from the Centre.

In the show-cause notice issued today, the state government has asked the officer to submit his reply within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. “... In light of Provisions of Rules of Business, 1992, you were required to bring it to the notice of your minister in charge and the Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action”.

It may be mentioned that last year, Sharma had a run-in with the AAP government over the utilisation of funds for advertisement. He was then divested of his charges and remained without posting for several months.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said the Chief Minister was trying to save his own skin.

“The CMO was well aware about the letter written by the Centre to Punjab Health Secretary. After facing backlash from the entire Punjab over handling of the issue by the AAP government, the CM is trying to save his skin. On getting news of a child being born to Moosewala’s parents, the CM should have been the first person to congratulate the family. But he kept mum and has now issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary Health for not informing him and the Health Minister,” said Bajwa.

The Punjab Youth Congress leader, Mohit Mohindra, said handling of the case shows inefficient handling by the government.

