 Notice to Health Secy for not keeping CM, Balbir in loop over Centre’s letter : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Notice to Health Secy for not keeping CM, Balbir in loop over Centre’s letter
ivf treatment taken by moosewala’s

Notice to Health Secy for not keeping CM, Balbir in loop over Centre’s letter

Notice to Health Secy for not keeping CM, Balbir in loop over Centre’s letter

Tribune file photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The state government today issued a show-cause notice to the Principal Secretary, Health, Ajoy Sharma, for not keeping the Chief Minister and the Health Minister in loop regarding the information sought by the Centre about the IVF treatment of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur. She delivered a baby boy four days ago.

The report was sought by the Centre on March 14. After the baby was born, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, had accused the state government of harassing him by seeking documents regarding the birth of the child. This had set a political storm in the state, with all Opposition parties slamming the government for this, during an already charged political atmosphere.

Given 2 weeks to reply

  • After the letter was received from the Centre, the officer, as a matter of routine, marked the query to the Director, Health Services
  • In the show-cause notice, the government has asked the officer to submit his reply within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him

The letter had pointed out that under Section 21 (G) (I) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Act, the age limited prescribed is between 21-50 years. “You are requested to look into the matter and submit a report on the action taken in this case, as per the ART Regulation Act,” said the letter.

Sources in the government said after the letter was received from the Centre, the officer, as a matter of routine, down marked the query to the Director Health Services.

While Balkaur had accused the state government of harassment, it later turned out that the information was sought from the Centre.

In the show-cause notice issued today, the state government has asked the officer to submit his reply within two weeks as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him. “... In light of Provisions of Rules of Business, 1992, you were required to bring it to the notice of your minister in charge and the Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action”.

It may be mentioned that last year, Sharma had a run-in with the AAP government over the utilisation of funds for advertisement. He was then divested of his charges and remained without posting for several months.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said the Chief Minister was trying to save his own skin.

“The CMO was well aware about the letter written by the Centre to Punjab Health Secretary. After facing backlash from the entire Punjab over handling of the issue by the AAP government, the CM is trying to save his skin. On getting news of a child being born to Moosewala’s parents, the CM should have been the first person to congratulate the family. But he kept mum and has now issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary Health for not informing him and the Health Minister,” said Bajwa.

The Punjab Youth Congress leader, Mohit Mohindra, said handling of the case shows inefficient handling by the government.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

7
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

8
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

9
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

10
India

PM Modi leaves suddenly for Bhutan

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands