Hike in fee: Notices issued to 30 Punjab schools

Chandigarh, April 3
The government has issued notices to 30 schools after getting 1,600 complaints.
The Education Department had received over 1,600 complaints regarding exorbitant hike in fee, directives to buy books from particular publishers, frequently changing colour and design of uniforms among other things.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the complaints were received in the last 24 hours. Asserting that notices had been issued to 30 schools, he said many complaints were still being processed. The Education Minister’s Task Force will visit the schools to verify the facts and submit a report.
