Notification for regularisation of Punjab teachers issued

Chandigarh, October 7

A delegation of teachers, who were regularised by the Punjab Government, today called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to express their gratitude towards him. The state government regularised services of 8,736 teachers recently.

The five-member delegation said earlier governments had merely done lip service on the issue, but the current one paved way for their regularisation by removing all obstacles. Meanwhile, the CM handed over the notification letter to the delegation and held a detailed interaction with them.

Mann said these teachers had been working since long on contractual posts. Some of them had been discharging their duty for the past 14 years, Mann added.

The CM said students must be inspired to excel in every arena. He said the state had also decided to utilise services of teacher for core teaching work only. Mann also congratulated teachers and extended best wishes to them.

