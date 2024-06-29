Now, beneficiaries to get wheat, not ‘atta’

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 28

The state government has decided to halt its flagship scheme — Ghar Ghar Ration — for the distribution of ‘atta’ to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act. The beneficiaries will now get only wheat.

70% beneficiaries were getting ‘atta’ There are 1.47 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act in Punjab

Under state’s Ghar Ghar Ration, beneficiaries covered under the NFSA had choice to get wheat or ‘atta’

As many as 70 per cent of beneficiaries were being given ‘atta’

Three distribution partners were roped in: Kendriya Bhandar, RK Associates and Brindavan Food Products Over 500-tonne wheat distributed in June As the poor implementation of the Ghar Ghar Ration scheme became an election issue in May, the government had verbally asked for the distribution of wheat to beneficiaries for June. Figures available with The Tribune show that 505.12 tonnes of wheat was distributed to beneficiaries this month.

A decision to this effect was conveyed at the meeting of all district managers of MARKFED, presided over by Managing Director Girish Dayalan, yesterday. The officers were asked to take charge of the Model Fair Price Shops being run by three ‘atta’ distribution partners, while the shops run by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) will continue to be with them. There are a total of 628 shops set up in the state under the scheme.

Since the orders were conveyed yesterday, the officers of MARKFED started taking charge of the shops today. Official sources have told The Tribune that from July 1 onwards, the distribution of wheat will be taken over by PUNGRAIN and the ration depot holders will also be distributing the wheat as was done initially. It has also been decided that instead of distributing grains for three months (5 kg per month per beneficiary), this time the wheat will be distributed for four months — for July to October period.

The decision to revert to wheat distribution comes in the wake of the distribution of atta/ wheat under the AAP government’s flagship doorstep delivery of ration, called Ghar Ghar Ration scheme, launched with much fanfare earlier this year. However, the delay in getting the wheat grinded into flour and snags in distribution channels, became a major election issue, especially in the Dalit-dominated constituencies. This was also cited by the ruling party’s Lok Sabha candidates as a “sore issue” with the voters during their election review meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann.

The CM had also taken a feedback on this scheme from all deputy commissioners of the state during his post Lok Sabha elections meeting with the bureaucrats.

Vikas Garg, Secretary, Food and Supplies, said the decision taken regarding the scheme would be officially conveyed soon, while refusing to elaborate further.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.