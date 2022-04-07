Now, cyber fraud helpline of Punjab functional round the clock

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The state government today said the cyber fraud helpline 1930 would be operational round the clock now. “Earlier, the helpline was functional on a single hotline between 9 am and 5 pm on working days only.

Now, the helpline will be operating 24x7 and it will be functional on two hotlines,” said Director General of Police VK Bhawra. He further said a well-equipped and trained team of the state cyber crime cell was working round the clock. —

