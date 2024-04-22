 Now, Sukhwinder Singh Danny questions ticket to ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Now, Sukhwinder Singh Danny questions ticket to ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Now, Sukhwinder Singh Danny questions ticket to ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Now, Sukhwinder Singh Danny questions ticket to ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar


Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 21

Even as fireworks have been going on against Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi from within the party, another insider has posed a challenge to him.

Ex-MLA from Jandiala and Majhbi Sikh leader Sukhwinder Singh Danny has uploaded a post on his Facebook page, asking Channi as to why he had not sided with the Majhbi Sikh/Valmiki community in a case of 12.5 per cent of 25 pc total reservation provided to the SC in 1975 during Giani Zail Singh’s government.

On Facebook, he wrote today, “I want to ask you why should the Valmiki/Majhbi Sikh Samaj vote or support you. Members of your community have filed a case in the Supreme Court to snatch the reservation rights of Majbhi Sikh/Valmiki Samaj. This community has the most oppressed sections which need reservation the most.”

Danny’s post further reads, “You being the Punjab CM went out to keep the Majhbi Sikh community, which is the largest SC community of Punjab (31.6 pc of total SC population), out of your Cabinet. In a democratic contest, you are answerable to my samaj. I stand by my community with all my might and grace. I don’t want to contest from Faridkot and have requested the party for the withdrawal of my application.”

Danny has also posted messages that he had sent to PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring on his social media page.

Talking on the phone, Danny said, “My move should not be construed as being rebellious against the party. It is just that I stand by my community. They have been meeting me and asking me to push the case seeking justice. Ideally, Channi, being the head of the Ravidasia community, should make both communities sit together and resolve the issue in the larger interest.”

Channi, on the other hand, has been a regular visitor to the deras of Majhbi Sikh/Valmiki community. Those supporting him said it was wrong to say that he did not give representation to the community in his Cabinet.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: Chandigarh BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor