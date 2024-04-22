Now, Sukhwinder Singh Danny questions ticket to ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 21

Even as fireworks have been going on against Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi from within the party, another insider has posed a challenge to him.

Ex-MLA from Jandiala and Majhbi Sikh leader Sukhwinder Singh Danny has uploaded a post on his Facebook page, asking Channi as to why he had not sided with the Majhbi Sikh/Valmiki community in a case of 12.5 per cent of 25 pc total reservation provided to the SC in 1975 during Giani Zail Singh’s government.

On Facebook, he wrote today, “I want to ask you why should the Valmiki/Majhbi Sikh Samaj vote or support you. Members of your community have filed a case in the Supreme Court to snatch the reservation rights of Majbhi Sikh/Valmiki Samaj. This community has the most oppressed sections which need reservation the most.”

Danny’s post further reads, “You being the Punjab CM went out to keep the Majhbi Sikh community, which is the largest SC community of Punjab (31.6 pc of total SC population), out of your Cabinet. In a democratic contest, you are answerable to my samaj. I stand by my community with all my might and grace. I don’t want to contest from Faridkot and have requested the party for the withdrawal of my application.”

Danny has also posted messages that he had sent to PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring on his social media page.

Talking on the phone, Danny said, “My move should not be construed as being rebellious against the party. It is just that I stand by my community. They have been meeting me and asking me to push the case seeking justice. Ideally, Channi, being the head of the Ravidasia community, should make both communities sit together and resolve the issue in the larger interest.”

Channi, on the other hand, has been a regular visitor to the deras of Majhbi Sikh/Valmiki community. Those supporting him said it was wrong to say that he did not give representation to the community in his Cabinet.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Sikhs