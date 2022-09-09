Now, Punjab farmers to get machine subsidy directly into accounts

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 8

Stung by the agricultural machinery scam, the state government has now decided to reform the in-situ crop residual management scheme, with two principal changes being effected this season. One, subsidy will be credited into the farmers’ bank accounts instead of the manufacturers’ as was the norm earlier. Two, every machine will be embossed with a unique number.

New guidelines The 15-character code will be embossed on the machine at a specified place

Laser technology should be used for embossing the code on the machine

Subsidy will only be provided if the code has been embossed on the machine

Money will be transferred only into the account of the beneficiary — be it a farmer, a society or a self-help group

The is being done in view of Rs 1,178-crore embzzelement of Central government funds

The reason for modifying the scheme was the embezzlement of Rs 1,178 crore received from the Central government in four years under the scheme.

As per the new rules framed by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on August 25, each machine will be physically verified before disbursing the subsidy amount which will be transferred only into the account of the beneficiary — be it a farmer, a society or a self-help group. The entire process will be online.

To motivate farmers to desist from burning stubble, the government has also decided to reform the publicity and propaganda component. Now, field officials of the department will be given targets.

Significantly, to control stubble-burning, the Centre had provided Rs 1,178 crore in subsidy in four years (2018-19 to 2021-22) to farmers for buying as well as setting up machinery banks for crop residual management under the in-situ crop residue management scheme. However, a large number of these banks remained on paper and the subsidy amount was allegedly embezzled by officials.

The previous Congress government had failed to act on time and the scam continued for the next three years. Former Agriculture Minister Randeep Nabha had claimed that the Central subsidy of Rs 1,178 crore was given for four years for buying machines. However, the equipment was never bought, he had claimed.

