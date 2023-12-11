Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

To provide effective, transparent and responsive governance to the people, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 citizen-centric services to people on their doorstep. The function was held at Dhanasu village in Ludhiana.

CM Bhagwant Mann and Delh CM Arvind Kejriwal launch 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO

The ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme will provide a hassle-free access to Government 2 Citizen (G2C) services by launch of the doorstep delivery (DSD). This initiative will bring all 43 critical G2C services - such as certificates of birth and deaths, income, residence, caste, pensions, electricity bill Payments and others — to the doorsteps of citizens across the state. The citizens can avail of the services by calling a helpline number 1076 and scheduling an appointment at their convenience. Citizens can avail themselves of the services through both sewa kendras and the helpline number 1076 from today.

Addressing a gathering after the launch of the scheme, the Chief Minister said the state had followed the Delhi model, which was the brainchild of Arvind Kejriwal, to herald a new era of responsive and transparent governance in the state.

The Chief Minister said from now onwards, the inconvenience of the common man in government offices would end forever. Mann envisioned that the toll-free number 1076 would act as a catalyst for providing the services to people on their doorstep within a stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister said during the last 18 months some of the biggest companies like Tata Steel and others had invested in the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this scheme would generate more than 4,000 jobs, thereby opening new avenues of employment for the youth. This scheme was launched in Delhi in 2018 to facilitate the people but none of the other governments except Punjab had replicated this.

To generate more than 4,000 jobs

Can be availed via Helpline 1076

Birth/NAC certificate

Addition of name in birth certificate

Multiple copies of death certificate

Correction of entry in birth certificate

Issuance of death/NAC certificate

Multiple copies of birth certificate

Delayed registration of birth certificate

Delayed registration of death certificate and correction of entry in death certificate

Income certificate

Affidavit attestation

Inspection of revenue records

Certified copies of registered & unregistered documents (copying service)

Non-encumbrance certificate

Equity entry of mortgage, fard generation, counter-signing of documents

Indemnity bond, border area certificate, backward area certificate, demarcation of land

Counter-signing of documents of NRIs, counter-signing of police clearance certificate and Kandi area certificate (Revenue)

Stipend to children of beneficiaries

Registration of construction worker and renewal of construction worker (Labour)

Residence certificate (Personnel)

Schedule Caste certificate and BC certificate, general caste certificate, Other Backward Class certificate (OBC)

Income and asset certificate (EWS) and

Shagun Scheme (For Sanction of Case) (Social Justice)

Pension to old-age citizens, pension to widow/destitute citizens, pension to handicapped citizens

Apply for disability certificate UDID card and pension to dependent children (Social Security)

Electricity bill payment (Power), registration of marriage (Compulsory), registration of (Anand) Marriage (Home) and rural area certificate (Rural)

