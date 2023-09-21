Now, get NOC for construction near water bodies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

To minimise the damage caused by floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government took an important decision to regulate the construction activities in the vicinity of natural water bodies. For any project within the 150-metre radius, the approval from the drainage wing will be mandatory.

Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said during the recent floods, it had been observed that the flow of floodwater had been obstructed at many places in the drains, rivers etc, due to which public property and private infrastructure had been damaged.

He said because of this, the department had decided that now the projects within a radius of 150 metres from any water body would require an NoC from the drainage wing.

