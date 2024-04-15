Now, Guru Granth Sahib saroops to come with QR codes, says SGPC

Amritsar, April 14
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to have QR (quick-response code) on Sri Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’, besides taking other decisions during the executive body meeting held here today.
During the meeting chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, it was decided that from now onwards, every holy ‘saroop’ printed by the SGPC would have QR coding to register their count, authentication and other related information. “Effort will also be made ahead to cover those holy saroops as well which are presently available in different Gurdwaras and with the sangat at their homes,” he said.
Apart from discussing strategy to observe upcoming centenaries related to Sikh history, the executive has taken other several decisions.
About another decision, Dhami said that it has been ruled that the employees of SGPC and its related institutions can avail a maximum foreign leave of two years in their entire service tenure.
A decision has been taken to construct a big building for the Nishchay Civil Services Training Academy being run by SGPC in Chandigarh to prepare Sikh youth for UPSC, PCS and other competitive exams. This building will be constructed at Gurdwara Sahib Bagh Shaheedan, Sector 44, Chandigarh.
