Now, MSc, PhD holders can teach in medical colleges

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 7

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday issued orders to appoint non-medical teachers, possessing MSc degrees or PhD, to the extent of 30 per cent of the total number of the posts in the anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and microbiology departments in the medical colleges.

According to a letter issued by the NMC today, the non-MBBS teachers may be appointed to the extent of 50 per cent of the total number of posts in the department of biochemistry. In case of the paucity of the teachers in non-clinical departments, a relaxation up to the head of the department may be given by the appointing authority to the non-MBBS teacher if suitable teacher in the particular non-clinical specialty is not available for the appointment. However, such relaxation will be made only with the prior approval of the NMC.

A non-MBBS teacher cannot be appointed as director, principal, dean or medical superintendent.

#MBBS