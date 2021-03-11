Now, overcrowded government schools of Punjab to run in double shift

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

To overcome the limitations of infrastructure and human resource, overcrowded government schools will run in double shift in the state.

A communication sent by Principal Secretary (Education) to the senior functionaries of the department said every year, a large number of applications were received to run the overcrowded schools in two shifts. “Following a discussion on such applications, it has been decided that the schools having more strength than their capacity in terms of infrastructure, including classrooms and human resource, will be considered for the double shift.”

Apart from this, the primary and high schools functioning from the same premises will also be considered for the double shift only after a mutual agreement of the respective heads.

As far as the management of the school is concerned, the head will stay back from 7 am to 1 pm in summer and 7.30 to 1 pm in winter. After that it will be the responsibility of the senior-most teacher to officiate as the head of the school.

Reacting to the development, teachers’ unions have said the government should work on strengthening the infrastructure than doing the patch work.

Digvijay Pal Sharma, president, Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, said the present government had accepted that there was poor infrastructure in Punjab. “The morning time is the best for studies and has been proven universally. Instead of doing the patch work, the government should find a permanent solution like opening new schools and recruiting more teachers, etc,” he added.

Fresh timings

SUMMER (April 1-October 1): The morning shift timings will be from 7 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm

WINTER (Nov 1 to March 31): The morning shift timings will be from 7.30 am to 12.15 pm and the evening shift from 12.30 pm to 5.15 pm