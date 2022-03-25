Now, physical hearings in Punjab and Haryana HC from March 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

More than two years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court adopted virtual mode of hearing following the apprehensions of Covid outbreak, it today announced the decision to resume total physical functioning from March 28.

The decision by Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha was taken “keeping in view the decline in number of Covid cases in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh”. The order made it clear that the hearing of all cases in the High Court would be held through physical mode only and request for videoconferencing through any mode would not be entertained in any case.

The order added “online mentioning” portal would be deactivated

The order added “online mentioning” portal would be deactivated. Mentioning of cases would only be made through physical mode in the same manner as in the pre-Covid period. The order added no litigant represented by an advocate would be permitted entry unless there were specific directions by the court. Facemasks have been made mandatory for all officers, officials, staff, advocates and their clerks.

The High Court had initially shifted to virtual mode of hearing in March 2020. Limited physical hearing was ordered to be resumed from February 8 last year, but it had to be suspended as the second wave took in its grip High Court Judges, judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary, advocates, and the staff. The High Court was forced to go back to restrictive functioning from April 19, last year.

Following a surge in cases, the functioning had to be restricted further from April 28, last year. But all Benches resumed functioning through virtual mode from July 28, last year, with the reduction in the severity of the second wave. The High Court decided to partially resume physical hearing of cases from September 6, last year. The number of Benches hearing cases through physical mode increased gradually till the third wave once again pushed the HC back to the system of virtual hearing. As of now, all Benches are taking up matters both offline and online.