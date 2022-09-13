Now, PSPCL to hire 2K linesmen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The government has increased the posts of assistant linesman in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to 2,000 from 1,690 advertised earlier.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said the PSPCL had invited online applications for 1,690 posts of assistant linesman through an advertisement, but now the number had been revised to 2,000.

He said eligible candidates had the opportunity to apply till September 20 through the online medium. “A helpline number (96461-15646) has also been issued by the department regarding the recruitment. If the candidates face any problem while applying online, they can contact the helpline from 9 am to 5 pm,” the minister added.

He further said detailed information regarding the posts had been uploaded on the department website. Also, an online examination will be conducted for the posts, in which minimum 25 per cent marks for the general category and 20 per cent for the reserved category will be required.

The prescribed syllabus and sample question paper related to the exams have already been uploaded

on the website.