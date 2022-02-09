Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 8

With Charanjit Singh Channi being picked as the chief ministerial face of the Congress, race is now on within the party over who the Jat face would be after the Assembly elections. Irrespective of whether the party repeats the government or not, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing trouble from Jat leaders in Majha, who do not want him to win, suggest ground reports.

Sidhu, who was a contender for the CM face, is facing SAD leader Bikram Majithia on home seat Amritsar East. Even as the Opposition parties have sharpened their attack on the PCC chief, no senior Congress leader is seen rallying behind him.

After the exit of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, churning has begun within the party on filling the vacuum in the Jat leadership. After Channi’s elevation as the CM, Sukjinder Randhawa (Jat face) and OP Soni (Hindu face) were elevated as his deputies.

Sidhu, also a Jat face, is already the PCC chief. Due to his clean image, Sidhu is a major hurdle for other Jat leaders who want to take the place of Capt Amarinder.

Party insiders say after the announcement on CM face, party strategists are anxiously waiting for the Dalit card to translate into votes. The party is ascertaining as to how workers and voters from other castes are reacting to the announcement. A senior party leader said the SAD, AAP and BJP were trying to provoke the upper castes against the Congress. The narrative in the 72 hours before the polling would set the agenda for voters, it is being pointed out.

With Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on a 21-day furlough, party leaders feel he may sway dera votes, mostly from the under-privileged sections of the society in the Malwa region.

