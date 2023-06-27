Now, rural dispensaries in Punjab to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

The state government plans to convert rural dispensaries into Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs). There are around 550 subsidiary health centres (dispensaries) functioning under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, which will be converted into AACs in a phased manner.

580 mohalla clinics already operational 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) made operational in the state in the past 15 months

25L patients provided treatment at these clinics that offer medicines and 41 diagnostic tests free of cost

Earlier, the state government had converted health and wellness centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics, leading to a tussle with the Centre over funds.

According to sources in the Health Department, all civil surgeons have been asked to prepare lists of centres that can be converted into AACs. In the third phase, the government plans to convert four dispensaries in each large district and two in every small district into AACs.

Looking at the past experience of Aam Aadmi Clinics, it is likely to boost healthcare services in rural areas where medicines and diagnostic services will be provided to the people.

Moreover, some rural dispensaries will get grant for the first time in the past 17 years. It was in 2006 when most of the rural dispensaries under the Rural Development and Panchayats Department got grants for the upkeep of buildings. Some of the rural dispensaries are in very bad condition.

Dr Deepinder Bhasin, president of the Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab, has welcomed the development. He said these dispensaries were the first line of defence against various diseases, but these were themselves suffering due to official neglect for the past 17 years.

With an aim to provide better health facilities to the rural population, the government transferred 1,186 rural dispensaries from the Health Department to the Rural Development and Panchayats (RDP) Department in 2006. But now a majority of these have been given back to the Health Department and around 550 are with the RDP Department.

Over the past 15 months, the AAP government has made 580 AACs operational in the state.

