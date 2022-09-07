Now, Sikh bodies back cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Amritsar, September 6
Akal Takht has shown solidarity with cricketer Arshdeep Singh, who was being trolled for dropping a catch in the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, making him scapegoat for the defeat on social media.
An unidentified user event got edited the player’s Wikipedia page to add references to Khalistan.
Editorial: Online hatred for a drop: Arshdeep a victim of Pakistani trolls, Indian bigots
Reacting over the development, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh specifically told Arshdeep not to get bothered about such inflammatory content and concentrate only on his game.
“Winning or losing is a part of the game. However, as soon as Arshdeep missed a catch, some anti-social elements started trolling him, which is a cause for concern. The Centre should curb such elements,” he added.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said such people should read the history to know about the contribution of the Sikhs to the country.
