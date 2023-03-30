Now, single-window clearance system for building plan, CLU

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 29

By setting up a single- window clearance system for housing projects, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department will now give approval for the change of land use (CLU) along with issuing a licence and nod to building plans in a single go.

The timeline to issue the documents has been reduced to 45 days, with a time-limit of a maximum of 60 days. The one-time approval rule would also apply on the Local Government Department.

Earlier, the CLU and approval for the layout or building plans was given in two phases, stretching the timeline beyond 60 days.

“Now, the interaction between permission seekers and the government department has been reduced. Accountability of the government department has been fixed, provided the sought documents are given in one go,” said a senior government functionary.

Presently, the Housing Department is with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. But the proposal of the single-window clearance was mooted and worked on during the term of the previous Housing and Urban Development Minister, Aman Arora.

In the orders issued by the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, it has been pointed out that the process for giving the CLU permission has been merged with the nod to layout plan and licensing.

Applicants would submit all documents along with the applications for the CLU, layout plan and licence for the colony.

Under the new decision, the conversion and other charges would be levied in lump sum before grant of the approvals. As part of the inter-department coordination, the department concerned would grant NOC within 15 days.

The Housing Housing and Urban Development and Local Government Departments have already decentralised their powers for the grant of the CLU and completion certificates and building plans.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has empowered its regional authorities in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda to grant the CLU and completion certificates and building plans at their own level. The authorities are headed by the Chief Administrators.

On similar lines, the Local Government Department has authorised MC Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners to grant CLU certificates and licences to develop colonies in the state.

It was also decided that the Chief Town Planner would give the technical advice for layout plans of commercial projects above two acres. For other projects, the Senior Town Planner would be the authorised official for the purpose.

Cabinet to approve policy amendments

With the notification of the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, the plans of the AAP government to notify amendments to the policy for the regularisation of illegal colonies could be put on hold due to the imposition of the model code of conduct. The policy amendments would be approved at the Cabinet meeting