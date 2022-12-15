Now, skill-based jobs in Punjab just a click away

Chandigarh, December 14
Getting skill-based jobs will now be just be a click away.
In a New Year’s gift to the job-seekers, the Technical Education and Industrial Training Department will soon launch a mobile-based app to bridge the skill gap between the job-seekers and industry. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of technical education, is expected to launch the app early next year.
Seema Jain, Additional Chief Secretary for Technical Education and Industrial Training, reviewed the presentation of the app before its formal launch by the CM.
DPS Kharbanda, Director, Technical Education, said the academic record of the ITI students would be uploaded on the app. By accessing the data, the job-givers would be able to ascertain region-wise, skill- based ITI graduates and offer them jobs.
After interacting with renowned industrialists of Punjab, the need for the mobile-based app was felt to help the industry track down suitable candidates. Nearly 1.5 lakh skilled workers pass out from government-run and private ITIs and polytechnics annually. The app is being prepared under CSR activities.
