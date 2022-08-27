Now, textile park to come up at Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The mega integrated textile park, which was earlier planned near the protected Mattewara forest in Ludhiana and was later scrapped following a public outcry, will now be built in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will write a demi-official letter to Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, requesting him to accept the proposal with a changed location. “Already, 700 acres in Fatehgarh Sahib has been identified for the park. As 1,000 acres are needed, another 300 acres will be acquired,” said an officer.