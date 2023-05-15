Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 14

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has bolstered the security in and around the Golden Temple, a development following the recent incidents of ‘low intensity’ explosions.

In a first, the SGPC has also deputed a women force at all the entry points of the Golden Temple.

Also, a giant LED screen too has been set up that will flash multi-lingual ‘dos and don’ts’, besides the significance of the shrine and the maryada (tenets) that have to be observed in the complex.

It will also educate the visitors about the other important spots like the Akal Takht, Miri Piri symbol, historic ‘Dukh Bhanjani Beri’, ‘Ber Baba Budha Sahib’ and Lachi Ber.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said all these steps have been taken up to beef up the security. “For the first time, women staffers have deputed at the entry points and an LED screen has been installed. This screen will display information in Punjabi, Hindi and English. The SGPC has also resolved to install scanners at the entrances of the Golden Temple and more CCTVs, but only after getting the executive’s nod,” he said.

This development comes after the altercation between a male staffer and a girl with a ‘Tricolour’ tattoo on her cheek on April 17. This altercation had hit international headlines as the issue was twisted by mischievous elements.

Also, in the explosion incidents, the culprits were accompanied by a woman.

They stayed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Inn, located inside the Golden Temple complex, and conveniently assembled the crude explosive material inside the inn. The police have seized a bag from their possession which contained the explosives.