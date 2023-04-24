NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 23

In order to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs) and locals, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 21 launched two helpline numbers to assist them in keeping tabs on their complaints and records pertaining to their land.

However, one of the helpline number (81949-000**) belongs to a resident of Model Town, Ludhiana.

Businessman Hardeep Singh said ever since CM Mann launched the helpline numbers calling it a red letter day for the entire Punjabi community, he had received around 600 complaint calls and WhatsApp messages.

“My business is suffering. I am using this SIM card for the past two years. I do not know how this happened,” said Hardeep. He said he had been asked to visit the Revenue Department’s office on Monday after he reported the matter to the police.

On April 21, the CM had emphasised that the sole purpose of evolving this entire mechanism was to ensure quick disposal of services to the NRIs and locals.