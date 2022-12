NRI meetings in Ludhiana, Moga

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

NRI meetings are being organised at Ludhiana on December 23, Moga on December 26 and Amritsar on December 30.

The government will organise NRI meetings twice a year in December and April to listen to their grievances and their speedy disposal.

This statement was made by Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, NRI Affairs Minister in Mohali today while addressing the NRIs at the “Meeting with NRI Punjabis” programme at Amity University.

