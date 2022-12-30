'NRI milni' in Amritsar today

Chandigarh, December 29
As part of ‘NRI Punjabian nal milni’ programme being organised in various districts of the state, a similar meeting will be held in Amritsar on Friday.
Giving this information, Punjab’s NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said during the programme cases of migrant Punjabis related to Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts would be heard and resolved. He said NRI Punjabis could share their grudges or lodge complaints online besides on the registration counters to be set up at the respective venues.
Dhaliwal said the Punjab Government was preparing a special policy to resolve all problems related to the social, economic and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis in a time-bound manner.
