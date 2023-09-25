NRI Sabha gets nod to conduct poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The Punjab Government has given approval to elect president of the NRI Sabha.

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had decided to hold the election for the post of the president of the NRI Sabha on January 5, 2024.

The minister said the NRI Sabha works for the welfare of the Indian diaspora.

He said the term of the president had ended in March 2022. He said as most of Punjabis usually visit India in December, it was the right time to hold election.

Dhaliwal further said that the main objective of the NRI Sabha was to redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, protect their rights and properties.

The NRI Sabha is registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the CM is its Chief Patron.

He said the Commissioner of Jalandhar Division is its chairman, while all the Deputy Commissioners are the chairmen of the district units of the council of the NRI Sabha.

