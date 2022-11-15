NRI Sabha likely to be revived

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 14

Lying non-functional for the past over two and a half years, the NRI Sabha is set to undergo a complete overhaul soon. The sabha, which has 24,000 NRI members, has not had a president since 2020.

Even as the government is planning to hold the election for the post of sabha chief by February 2023, Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Sapra says she wants to set up a working committee first. “A meeting to set up the committee will be held in the last week of November or the first week of December and ADGP (NRI Affairs) and other senior officials will be a part of the meeting. Various issues ailing the sabha will be discussed,” she said.

Ex-president Jasvir Singh Gill says the only way to revive the sabha is by holding the election at the earliest. “NRIs are coming to Punjab every day and a good number of them will be here around February. So, the government must ensure that the election is held around then,” he said.