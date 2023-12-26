NRI sets up office in Greece to facilitate return of youths

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 25

Four years ago, when employment opportunities in Canada, the UK and the US started dwindling, the youth in Punjab began viewing Greece as their ‘El-Dorado’. However, a majority of them fell prey to illegal travel agents and ended up without proper documentation, rendering their citizenship status illegal. To further complicate matters, the country’s economy had taken a blow, significantly reducing employment opportunities.

After receiving reports that the number of Punjabi youths getting stranded in Greece was increasing by the day, Dubai-based philanthropist Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi opened up an office of his charitable organisation, Sarbat Da Bhala Trust (SDBT), in Greece to ensure the return of the youths.

“Out of nearly 12,000 illegal immigrants, about 8,000 are in prison. Many have succumbed to the hardships and died. The parents of these boys are often unable to bring back the bodies due to financial constraints. My office will not only ensure that the bodies reach Punjab, but also deposit money in the bank accounts of the deceased’s kin in the form of FDs,” Oberoi said.

The philanthropist, who has brought back more than 350 cadavers from various cities of the UAE to Punjab so far, said Rudrendra Tandon, the Indian Ambassador to Greece, had assured him full cooperation. “I have formed a 21-member committee to give us information about the youth languishing in Greek jails. Not just boys, but girls too are entering the country. With no jobs available, these girls often land themselves in ‘unsavoury’ situations,” he said.

Travel agents reveal that, despite reports of conditions in foreign lands, the urge to emigrate remains strong.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Gurdaspur