Canadian NRI stabbed to death in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival

Anandpur Sahib, March 7

A 24-year-old NRI was stabbed to death in a brawl during the Hola Mohalla festival on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Singh, alias Prince, a native of Gurdaspur. Another youth was seriously injured in the incident and admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Prince, who had got permanent residency in Canada, had come home recently. He was staying in Anandpur Sahib since March 5.

The SSP said the CCTV footage revealed that several persons were involved in the brawl near the entry gate of Anandpur Sahib.

Sources said Pradeep clashed with Satbir Singh of the Nurpur Bedi area. During the clash, Satbir suffered an injury on his left hand. Later, he stabbed Prince under the chest, the sources said.

The reason behind the clash was being investigated, added the SSP.

