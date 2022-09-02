NRIs get single-point contact for complaints in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

In a major relief to Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to appoint Chief Minister’s Field Officers as nodal officers for NRIs to ensure rederessal of their grievances in a prompt and time-bound manner.

Divulging the details, the CM said after the formation of the AAP government in the state, 23 posts of Chief Minister’s Field Officer were created after abolishing equal number of posts of Assistant Commissioner (Grievances). He asserted that the move was aimed at ensuring that grievances of residents of the state were redressed at the district level by providing a well structured and empowered grievance redressal system to them.

“The state government has now decided to appoint Chief Minister’s Field Officers as nodal officers for NRIs to ensure rederessal of their grievances,” the CM said.

The CM envisioned that these officers would prove to be ideal nodal officers for NRIs as they would be able to coordinate across departments and districts besides having a direct communication with the CM office.

The CM said now NRIs would get a single-point contact to get all their problems resolved in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

