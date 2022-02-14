NRIs key to propelling Punjab's growth: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar, February 13
Ahead of the Assembly elections, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu got a shot in the arm with a group of non-resident Indians (NRIs) extending support during an event organised by the Indian Overseas Organisation here today.
Addressing NRIs as the “soul of Punjab”, Sidhu said at most of the villages, the NRIs had donated more funds than the government and their influence could not be ignored. “Instead of doling out funds for electioneering, I urge each one of you to reach out to at least 100 of your relatives living in Punjab, convince them to vote only for the truth,” he said.
He said the “Punjab Model” contained a roadmap especially for the NRIs who could be the “shareholders” in guiding Punjab on the way to progress. He said the model was shaped out of 17 years of his toil and observation on political pitch and emphasised that in politics, the two terms — ‘aas te vishwas’ (expectation and faith) — held significance.
“Since the NRIs live in a better ecosystem, they could be the enablers who could propel us to progress. They could be the biggest shareholders to lay the foundation of Punjab’s progress. For this, we have to win over their faith. They wish to invest in Punjab, but get dejected due to poor management and governance. If a single-window system without official and legal wrangles persisted, they would be ready to join us in our mission without any hitch,” he said.
Citing the examples of the Kartarpur corridor and toppling of Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said he had turned the “impossible to possible”. “If that could be done, the same way I will also show you the transformation of Punjab,” he said.
Fight against mafia
My fight is against the system and the mafia that have mortgaged the state. I am committed to transforming Punjab. Navjot Sidhu, PCC chief
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...