NRIs key to propelling Punjab's growth: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Ahead of the Assembly elections, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu got a shot in the arm with a group of non-resident Indians (NRIs) extending support during an event organised by the Indian Overseas Organisation here today.

Addressing NRIs as the “soul of Punjab”, Sidhu said at most of the villages, the NRIs had donated more funds than the government and their influence could not be ignored. “Instead of doling out funds for electioneering, I urge each one of you to reach out to at least 100 of your relatives living in Punjab, convince them to vote only for the truth,” he said.

He said the “Punjab Model” contained a roadmap especially for the NRIs who could be the “shareholders” in guiding Punjab on the way to progress. He said the model was shaped out of 17 years of his toil and observation on political pitch and emphasised that in politics, the two terms — ‘aas te vishwas’ (expectation and faith) — held significance.

“Since the NRIs live in a better ecosystem, they could be the enablers who could propel us to progress. They could be the biggest shareholders to lay the foundation of Punjab’s progress. For this, we have to win over their faith. They wish to invest in Punjab, but get dejected due to poor management and governance. If a single-window system without official and legal wrangles persisted, they would be ready to join us in our mission without any hitch,” he said.

Citing the examples of the Kartarpur corridor and toppling of Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said he had turned the “impossible to possible”. “If that could be done, the same way I will also show you the transformation of Punjab,” he said.

Fight against mafia My fight is against the system and the mafia that have mortgaged the state. I am committed to transforming Punjab. Navjot Sidhu, PCC chief

#navjot sidhu #nris