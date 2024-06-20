NSA detention of Amritpal Singh, 9 aides extended by 3 months

Jupinderjit Singh & Pawan K Jaiswar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Punjab Government extended the detention of self-styled Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his nine aides under the National Security Act (NSA) a day before the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4 in which Amritpal won from Khadoor Sahib by a record margin of over 1.97 lakh votes.

This became public today after the orders reached the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam where the 10 detainees have been lodged since March-April, 2023.

As per a copy of the orders, the government has, based on the recommendation of an advisory board formed under the NSA rules, decided to extend the detention of Amritpal and others. The detainees can be released if there is a favourable report in their favour.

However, the lawyers and family members of Amritpal have not received the extension orders so far.

Police officials in Amritsar confirmed to The Tribune that the detention of Amritpal and others had been extended. However, officials in the state Home Department declined to comment on it.

It was speculated that Amritpal might get some relief after being elected an MP from Khadoor Sahib. The earlier extension of his three-month detention ends on July 23 and that of Papalpreet on July 8.

Amritpal’s uncle Sukhchain Singh said they had not received any orders regarding his release or extension of detention.

Amritpal’s aides whose detention has been extended include: Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

